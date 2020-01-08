You are here: Home - Insurance - News -

40 retrospective planning applications made every day in UK

0
Written by:
08/01/2020
Homeowners are improving instead of moving, but many are not seeking the correct planning permission in advance
40 retrospective planning applications made every day in UK

Almost 40,000 (39,200) retrospective planning applications have been filed for developments either started or completed in the last three years, according to research by Churchill Home Insurance.

If a homeowner makes a change to their property that requires planning permission and they have not had approval in advance, the council can request they submit a retrospective planning application.

What work is being done?

With the costs of moving home so high, it’s no surprise home extensions are the most popular reasons for seeking retrospective planning permission, said Churchill.

The most commonly reported reasons for applying for retrospective planning permission were single-floor extensions (2,218 applications), double-floor extensions (459) loft conversions (424), garage conversions (309) and open-plan spaces (106).

Applications refused

Relying on getting planning permission retrospectively is a risky business, as one in eight are rejected by UK local authorities.

The most common reasons for authorities rejecting applications include the development being out of character (28%), loss of privacy (10%), highway safety (7%), overdevelopment (5%) and impact on nature (3%).

Pritpal Powar, head of Churchill home insurance, said: “Homeowners are increasingly choosing to expand their current homes to accommodate growing family sizes, rather than move to a new house.

“However, before beginning any development, we encourage people to check whether they need planning permission and if they do, to wait until this has been granted before starting work.

“It is also important for householders to advise their insurance provider on any works they are planning, to ensure they have the correct cover in place for their property.

“Whilst any major household development is likely to come with a certain amount of upheaval, we hope that by taking these steps homeowners should ensure that they aren’t subjected to any unnecessary stress during the process.”

Regional split

Scotland had the highest number of retrospective planning applications, accounting for 20% (7,949) of all applications over the last three years.

This was followed by London (5,612) and the South East (5,372), both receiving 14% of the UK’s retrospective planning applications.

Wales had the highest refusal rate, with more than a quarter (28%) of retrospective planning applications refused. Around a fifth of applications were denied in both London (21%) and Scotland (18%). At a local council level, the New Forest in Hampshire had the highest rate of refusals of anywhere in the UK, rejecting the overwhelming majority (92%) of retrospective planning applications.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Strong December pushes 2019’s house price growth to 4%

Last year ended on a high for property prices, but what does 2020 have in store?

Close