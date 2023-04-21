Accord cuts mortgage rates by up to 0.25 percentage points

The lender has bucked the trend of rising swaps rates with the residential mortgage rate cuts

Accord is cutting rates across its residential mortgage range by between 0.15 and 0.25 percentage points.

The intermediary-only lender, which is part of Yorkshire Building Society, is launching a raft of new products, including the following:

A fee-free two-year fixed rate up to 90% LTV at 5.24%, (was 5.44%), available for house purchase and featuring £250 cashback and free standard valuation

A five-year fix to 85% LTV for remortgagers will be 4.38%, down from 4.53%, with free standard valuation and remortgage legal service, a product fee of £495 and £250 cashback

A 60% LTV five-year fix at 4.49% (was 4.64%), which comes with £500 cashback, no fee and free standard valuation, is available for home buyers.

Mortgage product manager, Gemma Hyland, said: “Mortgage pricing continues to be a rollercoaster ride, with market swap rates climbing once again.

“With a view to protecting brokers and their clients from that trend as much as possible, this latest range re-price is an example of how we are doing everything we can to offer them maximum product value, despite such challenging conditions.”