Accord cuts mortgage rates for homebuyers and remortgagors

The lender is part of Yorkshire Building Society, for borrowers who go through a mortgage broker

Accord Mortgages – the mortgage broker arm of Yorkshire Building Society – is reducing a range of its residential mortgage rates, offering a more competitive choice to brokers and borrowers.

The new range launches on Wednesday 31 March and sees rate cuts of up to 0.18 percentage points.

What’s new?

The lender has cut its two-year fixed rate to 2.28% from 2.46% for home buyers with a 20% deposit. The deal comes with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

It has also snipped its five-year fixed rate to 1.85% from 1.87% for borrowers who have at least 75% as a a deposit. This comes with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

There’s also a two-year fixed rate at 2.07% (was 2.25%) at 80% LTV, which comes with a £995 fee for remortgagors as well as purchasers.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to offer further reductions to our residential range, offering more competitive choice to brokers and their clients.

“With a range of LTV and initial fixed rate term options, as well as a variety of benefits including cashback and free standard valuation, we hope these changes will benefit brokers and their clients.”