 + +
You are here: Home -

Accord cuts mortgage rates for homebuyers and remortgagors

0
Written by:
29/03/2021
The lender is part of Yorkshire Building Society, for borrowers who go through a mortgage broker
Accord cuts mortgage rates for homebuyers and remortgagors

Accord Mortgages – the mortgage broker arm of Yorkshire Building Society – is reducing a range of its residential mortgage rates, offering a more competitive choice to brokers and borrowers.

The new range launches on Wednesday 31 March and sees rate cuts of up to 0.18 percentage points.

What’s new?

The lender has cut its two-year fixed rate to 2.28% from 2.46% for home buyers with a 20% deposit. The deal comes with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

It has also snipped its five-year fixed rate to 1.85% from 1.87% for borrowers who have at least 75% as a a deposit. This comes with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

There’s also a two-year fixed rate at 2.07% (was 2.25%) at 80% LTV, which comes with a £995 fee for remortgagors as well as purchasers.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to offer further reductions to our residential range, offering more competitive choice to brokers and their clients.

“With a range of LTV and initial fixed rate term options, as well as a variety of benefits including cashback and free standard valuation, we hope these changes will benefit brokers and their clients.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
One in five home sellers are now chain free

Homeowners are choosing to sell up and rent in the short-term, leading to a bounce in the number of chain-free...

Close
+ +