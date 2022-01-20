Aldermore cuts rates and launches new mortgages

The lender has a range of fee-free options and reduced rate products for homebuyers and remortgagors

Aldermore Bank has introduced a range of new products and cut the rates on its residential mortgage range.

The lender said the new deals will support buyers looking to get on the property ladder, those with complex needs or less than perfect credit, and homeowners who want to secure a better deal.

Aldermore has introduced the following fee-free products, with no product, valuation or funds transfer fees for purchases and remortgages, and free legals on remortgages:

2 year fixed 3.08% to 75% LTV

5 year fixed 3.38% to 75% LTV

2 year fixed 3.28% to 80% LTV

5 year fixed 3.58% to 80% LTV

Aldermore has also reduced rates on the following £999 fee products for purchases and remortgages:

2 year fixed 2.78% to 75% LTV (previously 3.08%)

5 year fixed 2.98% to 75% LTV (previously 3.28%)

2 year fixed 3.08% to 80% LTV (previously 3.38%)

5 year fixed 3.28% to 80% LTV (previously 3.58%)

Jon Cooper, head of mortgage distribution at Aldermore, said: “We’re delighted to introduce improvements to our residential mortgage range, providing new pricing, product choice and removal of fees to support prospective and existing homeowners.

“At Aldermore, we aim for a human approach when it comes to supporting those with complex needs or less than perfect credit. Our enhanced human underwriting process allows us to dig into the detail of a borrower’s application, crucial against today’s market backdrop. This gives us a better understand of the ever-widening range of individual circumstances so we can better serve new and existing borrowers in 2022.”