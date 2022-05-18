You are here: Home -

Annual house price inflation eases to 9.8%

0
Written by:
18/05/2022
Property prices are still rising, but the pace of growth has slowed
Annual house price inflation eases to 9.8%

UK average house prices increased by 9.8% over the year to March 2022, down from 11.3% in February 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The UK House Price Index noted that the average property price was £278,000 in March 2022, £24,000 higher than this time last year.

Average house prices increased over the year in England to £298,000 (9.9%), in Wales to £206,000 (11.7%), in Scotland to £181,000 (8.0%) and in Northern Ireland to £165,000 (10.4%).

London continues to be the region with the lowest annual growth at 4.8%, but the highest prices, at £524,000. Prices in the East Midlands saw the highest annual growth at 12.4%.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Average annual price rises have bounced in and out of double digits for almost a year now, so a single monthly drop isn’t the canary in the coalmine. It’s not the first monthly pause in the relentless rise of average prices either.

“There are still plenty of signs of strength in the market that have come through since March, with sales remaining brisk, mortgage approvals running above pre-pandemic levels, and the number of buyers still growing – and continuing to dramatically outnumber sellers.

“However, it’s only a matter of time before we see house prices slow on a more sustained basis.”

Emma Cox, managing director of real estate at Shawbrook, added: “A slowdown could be on the cards for the property market with inflation close to hitting double figures in April. With concerns over rising costs impacting consumer confidence, it’s likely that many will pause their property plans. However, for now the property market remains in good stead, despite recent economic outlooks.

“Demand continues to be high, outweighing supply in the market, leading to competitive bidding wars that are pushing prices up further. More quality supply is clearly needed in the market, but with the cost of material and labour on the rise, new properties are likely to continue to edge prices further up.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.