Are these the house price hotspots of the last 10 years?

05/04/2023
One south coast town has seen average property prices rise by a staggering 124% since 2013
Hastings in East Sussex has seen the biggest return on investment in property in the UK over the last decade, according to Investing Reviews, with a 124.1% increase in property prices.

The average house price in Hastings is now £299,260 whereas, a decade ago, the average cost was £133,521.

The online investing review platform analysed Office for National Statistics data to find the UK areas where house prices have risen the most in the last decade.

Waltham Forest in London has seen the second best return on investment, with property prices rising 116.38% from £236,856 in 2013 to £512,508 this year.

Thanet in Kent has the third best return on investment, with house prices having risen 116.35%.

House price winners

Below are the 10 areas to have seen the biggest gains in 10 years and their current average house price.

1. Hastings: £299,260 (124.13% increase)

2. Waltham Forest: £512,508 (116.38% increase)

3. Thanet: £319,167 (116.35% increase)

4. Shetland Islands: £215,692 (112.01% increase)

5. Barking and Dagenham: £353,635 (110.60% increase)

6. Thurrock: £339,281 (106.41% increase)

7. Rochford: £446,876 (106.20% increase)

8. Basildon: £389,328 (105.64% increase)

9. Castle Point: £388,771 (103.35% increase)

10. Bristol: £360,121 (101.72% increase)

Lowest returns

The City of Aberdeen has seen the worst return on investment in the UK for property, being the only area to see a decrease in property prices over the past 10 years.

In 2013, the average house price in the City of Aberdeen was £161,429 but the average price has now decreased by 15.29% in the past 10 years, to £136,742 in 2023.

The UK area with the second lowest increase in house prices is Aberdeenshire (the surrounding area of the city). House prices in Aberdeenshire averaged £170,640 in 2013 and have risen to £200,806 as of this year. This means that there has been just a 17.68% rise in prices.

The London borough of Kensington and Chelsea has the third lowest increase in property prices in the last decade. There has been a 19.73% rise in house prices in the London area in the past decade. In 2013, the average house price in Kensington and Chelsea was £1,067,550 whereas in 2023, the average house price now stands at £1,278,200.

