You are here: Home -

Asking prices up £3,000 in March

0
Written by:
21/03/2023
Sellers may be feeling more confident, but sales figures are down
Asking prices up £3,000 in March

Average asking prices rose by 0.8% in the month to mid-March to reach £365,357, according to Rightmove – a £3,000 increase.

The property portal said this was more than the usual March price hike of around 1%.

Prices are now up by 3% in a year, but down £5,800 from the peak in October.

Prime properties driving growth

A rise in asking prices on expensive homes is driving the overall asking price growth, according to Rightmove. It found that there was a 1.2% rise in asking prices of the most expensive properties, but actual sales of these pricey homes are 10% behind the same period in 2019.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Sellers are taking a punt on higher asking prices. They’re hoping falling mortgage rates and the spring selling season will support some fairly optimistic pricing – particularly at the pricier end of the market.

“Unfortunately, there are a few signs that some of this confidence may be misplaced, and that they may well need to do a deal to secure a sale.

“This end of the market isn’t shifting as fast as it did in the same period in 2019, or as fast as slightly smaller homes. It’s a reasonable indication that they may not quite achieve these prices.”

David Hannah, group chairman at Cornerstone Tax, was more bullish. He added: “Over the whole of 2023, I expect low to mid to single-digit growth in the UK property market. Despite the negative headlines we have been seeing, there is an underlying pressure on the market, fuelled largely by an undersupply of housing and that will lead to upward pressure on prices.

“New research from the Home Builders Federation (HBF) suggests the supply of new homes will fall below 120,000 annually in the coming years – this is some way short of the government’s 300,000 target.

“I think that with inflation having subsided slightly, and the government predicting it to fall below 3% by the end of the year, this has also had a positive effect on consumer confidence. Adding to this, and though they remain high, mortgage rates have also fallen which will have reduced issues of affordability for some prospective homebuyers. Due to these factors, I expect that rather than seeing prices fall by the end of the year, I think we will see growth of around 5-8%.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.