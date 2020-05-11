You are here: Home -

Average mortgage rates fall to historic lows

0
Written by:
11/05/2020
Product choice is more limited, but those who can get a mortgage will find some hugely competitive deals on offer
Average mortgage rates fall to historic lows

Average mortgage rates have fallen to lows not seen for over 12 years, since electronic records began in 2007, said Moneyfacts.

The financial information provider said that the average overall two-year fixed rate now sits at just 2.09%, and the average rate for five-year fixed mortgages has reached a new low of 2.35%.

It worked out that, if borrowers with 25% equity in their home and a £150,000 balance outstanding on their 30-year term mortgage were to switch to a new two-year fixed rate deal, they could potentially save £212.31 per month.

Those looking to protect themselves from future interest rate volatility opting for a five-year fixed rate deal for the same terms could save £194.94 monthly or £2,339.28 over the first year.

Restricted choice

However, Moneyfacts also noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the choice of deals available across the mortgage market over the past two months. The number of available products has more than halved when compared to the beginning of March, falling from 5,222 deals available to just 2,566 at the start of May.

Eleanor Williams, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “This recent fall in product numbers can in part be attributed to lenders initially needing to focus on supporting their existing customers and managing the volume of mortgage payment holiday requests rather than looking to take on further new business.

“It is also likely that this fall is as a result of Government guidance around delaying house purchasing and the social distancing measures in place effecting the ability of surveyors to provide valuations, and indeed on estate agents and potential buyers alike having difficulty in attending viewings.

“What is also evident from our data is that product choice for borrowers requiring higher LTV deals has plummeted for both two and five-year fixed rates.

“Looking at products often favoured by first-time buyers; at 90% LTV, the number of products available has dropped by 270 and 243 for two and five-year fixed rate options respectively. At 95% LTV, the product count has dropped by 126 and 131 respectively, leaving only 22 two and five-year fixed rate deals available in total to new borrowers.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Insurance claims for garden fires have spiked

Whether it's an increase in BBQs or people burning excess waste in lieu of bin collections, there have been far...

Close