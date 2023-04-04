Editors Pick
Average mortgage rates have fallen over last week
Fixed mortgage rates are falling, according to the latest data from Rightmove.
The property portal found slight rate reductions across all loan-to-value tiers, for borrowers with a small deposit to those with a significant sum to put down upfront.
The cheapest deals are on offer to those with at least 40% upfront, who need to borrow up to 60% of the property’s value (called the loan-to-value – LTV – ratio).
The average two-year fixed rate up to 60% LTV is now 4.52%, down from 4.65% last week. The average five-year fixed rate is now 4.18%, down from 4.28%.
Despite the drop, both of these rates are still significantly higher than a year ago when they were 2.15% and 2.27% respectively.
Low deposit mortgages
Mortgages for borrowers with smaller deposits have also reduced, said Rightmove.
Two-year fixed mortgages for those with at least 10% upfront, who need to borrow up to 90% of the property’s value, are now an average 5.18%, compared to 5.22% a week ago. Five-year fixed rates are now an average 4.78% compared to 4.84% a week ago.
Both are still much higher than a year ago when they were 2.55% and 2.81% respectively.
Rightmove’s mortgage expert, Matt Smith, said: “The number of lenders reducing their rates this week has gathered pace, with average rates reducing by up to 0.13%, and more lenders offering sub-4% five-year fixed rates.
“This reflects lenders’ increasing confidence in the future direction of rates following the Bank of England Base Rate announcement. And, perhaps of equal importance, it’s a sign that lenders are actively competing for business from prospective home-buyers.
“As we go into the Easter break, we can expect that rates will remain flat or even creep down a little in the coming week. In part due to the bank holidays, but also as lenders take stock of the impact of recent repricing activity.”