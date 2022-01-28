Average price of detached home rockets to £420,000

The race for space has boosted demand for detached homes, which have shot up in price compared to flats

The average cost of a detached home in the UK reached £425,177 in December 2021, according to Halifax.

That’s an increase of around 17%, or £60,556.

It’s also twice the rate of increase of flats, which have risen by around 9% since March 2020, with prices up by £13,325 up to an average of £158,992.

Terraced houses rose by £27,715 (15%) to £213,798, while semi-detached properties increased by £36,841 (also 15%) to £280,090 over the same period.

Mind the gap

The gaps in price between different types of home have widened significantly during the pandemic, said Halifax.

Flat owners can now expect to spend an extra £54,806 to upsize into a typical terraced house.

Those in a terraced property need a further £66,292 to own a semi-detached home.

And the jump from a semi to a detached home is an eye-watering £145,087.

Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, said: “Record numbers of moves have been taking place throughout the pandemic, with the demand for detached homes now greater than for any other property type, meaning the competition for those looking to buy an often larger property is fierce.

“As employers began to crystalise longer-term plans for home and hybrid working, buyers have been able to consider homes further afield as the need to commute falls away, with properties previously considered too remote now giving families extras like garden rooms and home offices. This trend means Wales, with its beautiful countryside and lower relative property prices, saw the strongest growth in detached homes over the past two years.”