Barclays adds tracker deals and shakes up mortgage rates

Written by: Lana Clements
15/11/2018
The lender said there was still a demand for tracker mortgages, despite most borrowers opting for a fixed rate
Barclays is to launch new tracker mortgages while making a number of changes to rates across its buy-to-let and residential ranges.

From November 16 the lender is to offer two-year trackers at 85% loan to value (LTV) with a rates of 1.72% and a £999 fee or 2.29% without a fee.

The bank said despite strong demand for fixed rates, there was still an appetite for tracker deals.

At the same time, Barclays is cutting rates across Help to Buy and existing customer home mover mortgages.

Rates are to also be cut on lower LTV tracker mortgages, as well as buy to let.

It means the lender will now offer landlords five-year fee-free fixes of 2.64% at 60% LTV and 3.09% at 75% LTV.

