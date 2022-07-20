You are here: Home -

Buyers and sellers remain confident about housing market prospects

0
Written by:
20/07/2022
Consumers are bullish about buying and selling homes, despite the cost of living crisis
Buyers and sellers remain confident about housing market prospects

Three-quarters of active buyers in the UK were confident they would purchase a property within the next three months, according to OnTheMarket.com.

The property portal found that sellers were also feeling bullish, with 81% confident that they would sell their property within the next three months.

Sales data also looks strong, with six in 10 properties Sold Subject to Contract (SSTC) within 30 days of first being advertised for sale, compared with 57% in June 2021.

Jason Tebb, chief executive officer at OnTheMarket.com, said: “Buyer and seller sentiment remained strong in June, despite soaring inflation and the prospect of further interest rate rises creating sizeable headwinds for the housing market.

“A subtle rebalancing of the market inevitably continues as stock levels keep rising, partly down to the seasonal effect of summer when more homes traditionally come to market. This is leading to a steadier, more manageable environment after the frenzy of the past two years, a ‘new normal’ or elevated version of the pre-pandemic market.”

Inevitable readjustment

Tebb continued: “The readjustment in the housing market is inevitable as more stock becomes available and this will likely take several months for the effects to be seen. Whatever happens, those most serious about transacting will get on and do so.

“Even during the financial crisis of 2008, where residential transaction numbers halved compared with the previous year, there were still hundreds of thousands of sellers who moved because they had their reasons for doing so. While there are different headwinds facing the market now, these are not yet impacting the need or desire of many to move. HM Revenue & Customs reports that transaction numbers have stabilised in recent months but they remain somewhat elevated compared to before the pandemic.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/