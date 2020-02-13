You are here: Home -

Chancellor Sajid Javid resigns and another Housing Minister bites the dust

13/02/2020
The MP for Bromsgrove had only been in position for seven months, and quits four weeks before the Budget
Chancellor Sajid Javid resigns and another Housing Minister bites the dust

Sajid Javid resigned as the Chancellor of the Exchequer on the day the Prime Minister shuffled his cabinet.

The surprise move comes four weeks before the Chancellor was due to present his first Budget, having only been in position since July 2019.

Rishi Sunak, former chief secretary to the Treasury, has been named as the new Chancellor, and will set out the Government’s economic vision in the Budget on 11th March.

Housing Minister sacked

The revolving door for housing ministers keeps turning with Esther McVey the latest to be sacked as part of the reshuffle, having only been in post since last July.

She is the ninth minister to hold the role since the Conservative came into power in 2010.

Her replacement, and the 10th Housing Minister in 10 years, is Christopher Pincher, MP for Tamworth, a former Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

