You are here: Home -

Demand is outstripping supply as house prices rise

0
Written by:
28/08/2020
One property portal predicts prices will be up 2-3% by the end of the year compared to 2019
Demand is outstripping supply as house prices rise

Demand continues to run ahead of supply, according to the latest report from Zoopla, maintaining annual house price growth at 2.5%.

The property portal found that Nottingham and Manchester are registering annual price growth over 4% while 16 of the 20 cities covered by its House Price Index are recording price growth of 2% or more.

The time it takes for homes to sell has also decreased by 31% across the UK, said the property portal.

Property is averaging just 27 days to sell in the period since lockdown, compared to 39 days over the same period in 2019.

Demand high

Demand from homebuyers remains 78% above last year, but it has begn to soften, falling 17% over past month, as the traditional holiday season dampens to market.

However, Zoopla expects market conditions to remain stronger than last year for the rest of 2020, and predicts that average property prices will be up 2-3% by the year end.

Richard Donnell, the portal’s research and insight director, said: “While the economy has contracted sharply and unemployment is rising, consumer spending has rebounded and purchasing manager indices are pointing to a wider rebound in the economy.

“This is positive but the unwinding of the furlough scheme and other Government support is the next challenge that will test the strength of economic recovery. In the short term we still believe that house prices will end the year 2% to 3% higher than at the start.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
tsb new fixed rates
TSB stops accepting furlough income and increases some mortgage rates

Lenders are revisiting their criteria as the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds

Close