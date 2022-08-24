You are here: Home -

Five thousand leaseholders to get refunds due to ‘doubling’ ground rents

0
Written by:
24/08/2022
Unfair terms are to be removed from leasehold contracts after Competition and Markets Authority investigation
Five thousand leaseholders to get refunds due to ‘doubling’ ground rents

Thousands of leaseholders who paid a ground rent that doubled every 10 years will receive refunds, after action from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

In addition, more companies have agreed to remove these costly terms from leasehold contracts.

The move will benefit over 5,000 households throughout the UK, with many who paid a doubled rent receiving a refund.

The CMA added that so far over 20,000 leaseholders have been helped by its investigation into unfair terms on leasehold properties, which started in 2019.

What happened?

Some buyers found that the terms of their contract caused their ground rent to double in price every 10 years. This led to them being trapped in homes they couldn’t sell or mortgage.

The firms involved will now remove contract terms which were originally doubling clauses, as well as those that changed the terms so the ground rent increased in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI).

The CMA said that the original doubling clauses were unfair and should therefore have been fully removed – not replaced with another term that still increases the rent.

All affected leaseholders will now see their ground rents remain at the original amount when the property was first sold – and this will not increase over time.

Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive of the CMA, said: “For years leaseholders have been plagued by what we believe are unfair practices. That’s why we sought to tackle the problem by launching action against some of the biggest names in the business.

“As a result of our work, over 20,000 people now have a new lease of life, freed from issues like costly doubling ground rent terms.”

Secretary of State for Levelling Up Greg Clark added: “This is good news that will see thousands of leaseholders get the refunds they are entitled to.

“We will work with the CMA to continue challenging industry on its practices, so we can ensure more leaseholders get the fair deal they deserve.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.