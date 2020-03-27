You are here: Home -

Halifax and Barclays restrict lending to those with at least 40% equity

0
Written by:
27/03/2020
Unless you have significant equity in your home you might struggle to remortgage during the Coronavirus crisis
Halifax and Barclays restrict lending to those with at least 40% equity

Major lenders have started to restrict their mortgage lending to minimise risk and maximise the efficiency of their workforces.

Barclays and Halifax have announced their mortgage lending is currently only available up to 60% of the property’s value. This means that existing borrowers with less than 40% equity in their homes will not currently be able to switch their mortgage to these lenders.

There’s more than one reason for the restriction.

Firstly, since surveyors are no longer able to go inside people’s homes to conduct a valuation, lenders are reliant on automated valuation models. These are only suitable where the borrower has a large level of equity, to reduce the risk of them falling into negative equity.

This is exacerbated by the current risk that house prices will fall as a result of the Coronavirus crisis.

Secondly, with employees working from home and workforces potentially taking time off to self-isolate, lenders need to manage their business volumes so they can continue to operate with depleted numbers.

Andrew Montlake, managing director of mortgage broker, Coreco, explained: “The Halifax’s decision to stop lending above 60% LTV reflects the wholesale recalibration of risk that is unfolding in the mortgage market.

“Not since the Credit Crunch have we seen lenders make such a flight to quality in limiting products to 60% LTV and below.

“In these unprecedented times, lenders, like a significant percentage of the world’s population, are going into lockdown.

“The decision of the Halifax is part logistics, of course, but to stop lending above 60% shows the seriousness with which it is taking Covid-19.

“With physical valuations on hold, for many lenders 60% LTV is the level at which they can engage their Automatic Valuation Models effectively from a risk perspective and process cases without too much human intervention.

What does it mean for borrowers?

If your existing mortgage deal is coming to an end and you were planning to remortgage, you may need to wait if you want to move to a lender that is currently restricting applications. It depends on your level of equity.

Check with the lender or your mortgage broker, because the situation is changing on a daily basis.

At the time of writing, Nationwide, HSBC and Santander all confirmed to Your Mortgage’s sister title, Mortgage Solutions that they would still lend to borrowers with smaller levels of equity.

If you do need to wait, you could end up moving onto your existing lender’s standard variable rate, which may be higher than the rate you currently pay. If you are unable to make your payments you can speak to your lender about a payment holiday for up to three months.

You may be able to switch product with your existing lender – known as a product transfer – which might be suitable and available to borrowers without large levels of equity. If you do take a product transfer remember you could be tied into your new deal for an agreed period.

Those borrowers with 40% equity in their home, or more, should still be able to remortgage in the usual way.

Montlake added: “The issue will be that many remortgage customers may be forced to either stay with their existing lender or revert to more expensive standard variable rates until this crisis is over.

“The hope is that the mortgage market rebounds as fast as it is deteriorating once we come out the other side of Covid-19.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Mortgage offers extended three months as only ‘critical’ home moves allowed

Mortgage lenders will extend offers for borrowers who have already exchanged contracts by up to three months as the government...

Close