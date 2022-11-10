You are here: Home -

Halifax and Octopus Energy launch discounted heat pumps scheme

0
Written by:
10/11/2022
A combination of cashback and the government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme can bring the cost of a heat pump down to £2,000
Halifax and Octopus Energy launch discounted heat pumps scheme

Halifax has partnered with Octopus Energy to pilot a scheme that gives mortgage borrowers access to cheaper heat pumps.

Under the scheme, heat pump installation costs could be lower than a gas boiler for many, as a combination of cashback and grants could bring the cost of air-source heat pumps down to just £2,000.

How does it work?

The new pilot scheme is available to Halifax customers who are using mortgage borrowing to finance the installation of a heat pump.

Under the bank’s Green Living Reward scheme, borrowers using a mortgage, remortgage, or further advance to finance their heat pump are eligible for £1,000 cashback on completion of the works.

This is in addition to the a £5,000 Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant available from the government.

In total, it reduces the typical installation cost from £8,000 to £2,000.

Andrew Asaam, homes director at Halifax, said: “Helping Britain live in better, warmer, more energy efficient homes is one of our key commitments.

By working with Octopus, we are giving our customers the opportunity to make the heat pump switch now by helping bring the cost in line with, or even cheaper than, that of a gas boiler.”

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, chief product officer at Octopus Energy, added: “The pilot with Lloyds Banking Group comes at a crucial time for consumers facing a dual climate and cost of living crisis. It no longer needs to be a question of prioritising one over the other: heat pumps are greener than gas boilers, and thanks to Octopus, the government and Lloyds, they can be cheaper too.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.