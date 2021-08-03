Halifax launches five-year fixed rate mortgage at 0.98%

The mortgage market is hugely competitive right now, but just how low can rates go?

Halifax is the latest lender to start offering sub-one per cent products, including a five-year fixed mortgage at 0.98 per cent.

It has also launched a two-year fixed product with a rate of 0.9 per cent. Both of these products come with a £1,499 fee.

The lender will also bring out a two-year fixed rate with a £999 fee with a rate of 0.91 per cent, and its five-year fixed rate with the same fee will have a rate of one per cent.

All the above products are exclusive to borrowers who are remortgaging, with a deposit of 40 per cent. They are all available on loans between £25,000 and £1m.

The lender is the latest in recent months to bring out sub-one per cent deals, with Nationwide introducing a five-year fixed rate mortgage product in July. It is available at 60 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) and is eligible for those moving house and remortgaging.

TSB also launched a sub-one per cent product with a rate of 0.99 per cent in June, whilst HSBC launched its lowest-ever fixed rate of 0.94 per cent.