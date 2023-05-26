You are here: Home -

Hike in fixed rates as some products pulled from shelves

0
Written by:
26/05/2023
The mortgage market has seen a flurry of activity this week, with lenders pulling products and repricing upwards
Hike in fixed rates as some products pulled from shelves

Mortgage lenders are increasing some of their fixed rates or pulling products with a view to refreshing rates.

The changes have come following this week’s higher than expected inflation figures, which make it more likely the Bank of England will respond with another rate rise next month.

Nationwide is the largest lender to have announced an increase, of up to 0.45 percentage points on some of its mortgage products.

Virgin Money has also increased some rates by up to 0.12 percentage points while a handful of smaller and specialist lenders announced hikes or product range withdrawals.

Luke Hickmore, investment director at abrdn, explained: “Interest rate markets are now pricing in 5.25% peak at the end of December 2023, with a significant probability of 5.5% in early 2024. We will see mortgage fixing rates adjust to this new dynamic, in the short term at least.

“If the rate rises in June, that will be the 13th straight rise in interest rates from the Bank and the mortgager providers will adjust to reflect the extra cost of funding those mortgages, passing it on to consumers.”

Rightmove’s mortgage expert Matt Smith, added: “It’s early days, but we’ve seen the first major lender significantly increase rates and it’s likely that we’ll see other lenders follow suit, though the full impact may take a few weeks to filter through.

“An increase in fixed-rates was likely to happen following the news earlier in the week that inflation had not fallen as much as markets had predicted. Subsequently the underlying costs of mortgages to lenders has increased and it appears they’re now starting to pass this on through their fixed-deals.

“We’ve seen average rates creep up from where they were earlier in the week and we expect some further increases in the coming weeks. Though the upward trajectory of mortgage rates will understandably be concerning to those thinking of moving soon, it’s important to remember that right now rates are still lower than they were on average in February before edging down in March & April, and there are likely to be more twists and turns to come with the ongoing uncertainty over inflation.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.