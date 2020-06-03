You are here: Home -

House price growth slowed in May

0
Written by:
03/06/2020
The impact of Covid-19 was felt in property prices, which saw a sharp fall last month
House price growth slowed in May

Average UK house prices fell by 1.7% in May to £218,902, according to Nationwide, representing the largest monthly fall in prices since 2009.

The lender said that annual house price inflation last month slowed to 1.8%, from 3.7% in April.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “In the opening months of 2020, before the pandemic struck the UK, the housing market had been steadily gathering momentum. Activity levels and price growth were edging up thanks to continued robust labour market conditions, low borrowing costs and a more stable political backdrop following the general election.

“But housing market activity has slowed sharply as a result of the measures implemented to control the spread of the virus. Indeed, data from HMRC showed that residential property transactions were down 53% in April compared with the same month in 2019.”

Future outlook

The lender also noted that, while mortgage activity was large enough to generate this month’s house price index, low transaction levels could make it harder to gauge price trends in the coming months.

Gardner added: “The medium-term outlook for the housing market remains highly uncertain, where much will depend on the performance of the wider economy.”

James Forrester, managing director of Birmingham estate agent, Barrows and Forrester, said: “This is the largest monthly fall in over a decade and many will seize on this opportunity to prophesize the end of the market, however, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground.

“The market all but stopped dead overnight when the lockdown was imposed and so a -1.7% could arguably be viewed as a positive, all things considered. Since it’s reopened, estate agents and portal sites are reporting high levels of traffic, enquiries, viewings and sales.

“Activity that bodes very well for the future.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Lenders will extend payment holidays if needed

If your payment holiday ends and you still can't afford your mortgage, lenders will let you pause payments for a...

Close