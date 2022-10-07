You are here: Home -

House prices dipped 0.1% in September

0
Written by:
07/10/2022
Property prices have fallen for the second time in three months as the tide begins to turn in the housing market
House prices dipped 0.1% in September

Average house prices fell slightly in September by 0.1% to £293,835, said Halifax.

It marks the second monthly dip in the last three months, according to the UK’s largest lender.

The annual rate of growth slowed further to 9.9% from 11.4% last month. It’s the first time annual house price inflation has fallen under 10% since January.

Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said: “The events of the last few weeks have led to greater economic uncertainty, however in reality house prices have been largely flat since June. This compares to a rise of more than £10,000 during the previous quarter, suggesting the housing market may have already entered a more sustained period of slower growth.”

However, Kinnaird pointed out that any potential further falls in house prices come off the back of unprecedented property price inflation over the last two years.

She said: “Since the start of the pandemic average property values have risen by around 23% (almost £55,000) with detached house prices up by more than £100,000 over the same period.”

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, added: “The chaos unleashed on the mortgage market last month will take its toll towards the end of the year and into the beginning of 2023. Rapidly rising interest rate expectations have pushed up mortgage costs so dramatically that we can expect it to depress demand.

“It will force some people to think twice about whether they can afford the home they need, and while others will still be keen, they may struggle to find someone willing to lend to them.”

Across the UK

Wales has the strongest annual house price inflation at 14.8%, with an average property cost of £224,490.

The West Midlands has the strongest rate of annual growth in England, with house prices rising by 13.3% to £255,822.

Annual house price growth in Northern Ireland is 10.9%, with a typical home now costing £184,570.

Scotland saw annual house price inflation of 8.5%, with homes now costing an average of £204,305.

London still has the slowest rate of annual growth amongst the UK nations and regions, with house prices rising by 8.1% over the last year. Though with a typical home costing £553,849 the capital’s average property price remains by far the most expensive in the country.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/