You are here: Home -

House prices surged 14.3% in last 12 months

0
Written by:
31/03/2022
Property prices are now 21% higher than before the pandemic struck in early 2020
House prices surged 14.3% in last 12 months

Annual house price growth increased to 14.3%, according to Nationwide, from 12.6% in February.

The building society said this marked the highest level of growth since 2004, taking the average property price to a record high of £265,312.

House prices have now increased by over £33,000 in the past year alone, and are 21% higher than before the pandemic struck in early 2020.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The housing market has retained a surprising amount of momentum given the mounting pressure on household budgets and the steady rise in borrowing costs. The number of mortgages approved for house purchase remained high in February at around 71,000, nearly 10% above pre-pandemic levels. A combination of robust demand and limited stock of homes on the market has kept upward pressure on prices.

“Nevertheless, we still think that the housing market is likely to slow in the quarters ahead. The squeeze on household incomes is set to intensify, with inflation expected to rise further, perhaps reaching double digits in the quarters ahead if global energy prices remain high.”

Lucy Pendleton, of estate agents James Pendleton, added: “Strong buyer demand, the ongoing dearth of supply and the savings some buyers managed to accumulate during the pandemic are keeping the party going, particularly when it comes to higher-end detached properties.

“The buoyant jobs market and record employment figures are helping sustain confidence and the impact of the latest interest rate rise has yet to bite. In fact it could even lead to a push to secure new mortgages on fixed deals before prices move out of reach.

“Yet sooner or later a fuse is likely to blow. Surging consumer inflation could reach double digits in the coming months, while those huge energy bills landing on doormats will bring the cost of living crisis into sharp focus.”

Wales see strongest growth

Most regions have seen annual price growth accelerate in the last three months, said Nationwide.

Wales remained the strongest home nation, with house prices up 15.3% year-on-year, down slightly from 15.8% in the previous quarter.

Northern Ireland saw annual price growth of 11.1%, prices rose 12% in Scotland and 11.6% in England.

All English regions saw price increases, with the South West remaining the strongest, recording annual house price growth of 14.4%, the highest since 2004.

London was again the weakest performer in the UK, although it did see a noticeable uptick in annual price growth in the first quarter to 7.4%, compared with 4.2% in Q4 2021.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.