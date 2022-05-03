How Brits are saving on their energy bills

These 10 actions are being taken by households to limit the soaring costs of gas and electricity

Eight out of 10 (83%) households have seen their energy bills increase since the cost of gas and electricity has shot up, according to GoCompare Energy.

The comparison site asked more than 2,100 people how they’re trying to curb costs around the home in light of these increased costs.

It found that over two-thirds (64%) have started turning off the lights when they leave a room, making it the top measure people are taking to save money in the home.

Other tactics included going to bed earlier, using the tumble dryer less and doing laundry at night.

Just 10% said that they weren’t implementing any energy saving measures.

Below are the top 10 ways people are trying to save on their energy costs:

1. Turning off lights when they leave the room – 64%

2. Turning off appliances when they’re not being used / in standby mode – 54%

3. Not filling the kettle to the top – 45%

4. Washing clothes on a lower heat setting – 39%

5. Having quicker showers – 36%

6.Changing light bulbs to LED bulbs – 28%

7. No longer using the tumble dryer – 24%

8. Making the house more energy efficient – 19%

9. Going to bed earlier – 18%

10. Using the slow cooker instead of the oven – 17%

Gareth Kloet, of GoCompare Energy, said: “With 83% of people feeling the impact of rising energy costs, it’s no wonder that lifestyle habits around the home will have been impacted. Some of these measures will undoubtedly help to keep increased costs to a minimum but there are obviously limits to the changes that people can make.

“With the warmer weather hopefully on its way, we are now approaching the time of year when people traditionally use less energy, and some people may be feeling like there’s a bit of breathing space before the colder weather sets in again. But it’s important to remember that these habits can only be a good thing longer term – not just when it comes to saving on your bills, but also on the environment.

“If the market does return to some sort of normality and we start to see energy costs decrease, we would absolutely recommend that people continue with some of these changes longer term. Being aware of the way that energy is consumed in the house can only be a good thing and will be important to maintain even after things have improved in the market.”