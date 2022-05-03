You are here: Home -

How Brits are saving on their energy bills

0
Written by:
03/05/2022
These 10 actions are being taken by households to limit the soaring costs of gas and electricity
How Brits are saving on their energy bills

Eight out of 10 (83%) households have seen their energy bills increase since the cost of gas and electricity has shot up, according to GoCompare Energy.

The comparison site asked more than 2,100 people how they’re trying to curb costs around the home in light of these increased costs.

It found that over two-thirds (64%) have started turning off the lights when they leave a room, making it the top measure people are taking to save money in the home.

Other tactics included going to bed earlier, using the tumble dryer less and doing laundry at night.

Just 10% said that they weren’t implementing any energy saving measures.

Below are the top 10 ways people are trying to save on their energy costs:

1. Turning off lights when they leave the room – 64%

2. Turning off appliances when they’re not being used / in standby mode – 54%

3. Not filling the kettle to the top – 45%

4. Washing clothes on a lower heat setting – 39%

5. Having quicker showers – 36%

6.Changing light bulbs to LED bulbs – 28%

7. No longer using the tumble dryer – 24%

8. Making the house more energy efficient – 19%

9. Going to bed earlier – 18%

10. Using the slow cooker instead of the oven – 17%

Gareth Kloet, of GoCompare Energy, said: “With 83% of people feeling the impact of rising energy costs, it’s no wonder that lifestyle habits around the home will have been impacted. Some of these measures will undoubtedly help to keep increased costs to a minimum but there are obviously limits to the changes that people can make.

“With the warmer weather hopefully on its way, we are now approaching the time of year when people traditionally use less energy, and some people may be feeling like there’s a bit of breathing space before the colder weather sets in again. But it’s important to remember that these habits can only be a good thing longer term – not just when it comes to saving on your bills, but also on the environment.

“If the market does return to some sort of normality and we start to see energy costs decrease, we would absolutely recommend that people continue with some of these changes longer term. Being aware of the way that energy is consumed in the house can only be a good thing and will be important to maintain even after things have improved in the market.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.