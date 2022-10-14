You are here: Home -

HSBC raises mortgage rates

Written by: Shekina Tuahene
14/10/2022
Lenders have been increasing rates across the board in recent weeks
HSBC has increased rates across five-year fixes for new customers and products for existing customers switching rates.

New borrower rate increases vary from 0.04 per cent to 0.14 per cent for purchase mortgages and between 0.05 per cent and 0.29 per cent for remortgages.

Changes apply up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV), beginning from 5.48 per cent for a 60 per cent LTV product for standard borrowers with a £999 fee up to 5.69 per cent for the corresponding product at 90 per cent LTV.

International residential and buy-to-let rises

For international residential and buy-to-let borrowers, five-year fixes up to 75 per cent LTV have increased in pricing.

For existing borrowers looking to switch rates, pricing has risen from between 0.05 per cent to 0.5 per cent.

These changes apply to switching and borrowing more products, which are fixed for either two, three or five years and available up to 95 per cent LTV.

