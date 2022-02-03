You are here: Home -

Interest rates hiked to 0.5% by Bank of England

0
Written by:
03/02/2022
The rate rise will mean higher monthly repayments for some mortgage borrowers
Interest rates hiked to 0.5% by Bank of England

The Bank of England has increased its Base Rate from 0.25% to 0.50%.

The Monetary Policy Committee at the Bank voted by a majority of 5-4 to increase the rate to 0.5% (the four that voted against the move actually wanted to go higher).

The Bank said it could hike the rate again, stating that its projections are based on a ‘path for Bank Rate that rises to around 1.5% by the middle of 2023’.

This week’s increase follows a rate increase in December 2020 from 0.1% to 0.25%.

What does it mean for borrowers?

The majority of mortgage borrowers are on a fixed rate mortgage and therefore won’t be immediately affected by the change in wider interest rates.

Although, when you come to the end of a fixed rate deal, you could find that the new rates on offer are higher than when you last took out a mortgage.

Borrowers on a tracker rate will see their interest rate rise in line with the Base Rate rise by 0.25 percentage points, usually within a month.

Variable rates – including standard variable rates and discounted vairabler rates – are also likely to increase although this is at the lender’s discretion.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “Mortgage rates are on the rise, and this base rate rise may come as disappointing news to borrowers who are not locked into a competitive rate. Lenders are still launching attractive deals onto the market, so anyone who is still debating on whether to fix may be wise to do so now.

“Borrowers who are sitting on a standard variable revert rate could stand to save a significant sum on their repayments by switching to a fixed rate.

“Those borrowers who may be sitting on their standard variable rate (SVR) for a few months could have already seen an increase since the December base rate announcement, but in the months to come they could see it rise further still due to the latest rate rise decision.

“The difference between the average two-year fixed mortgage rate and SVR stands at 2.02%, and the cost savings to switch from 4.46% to 2.44% is a difference of £5,182 over two years approximately. A rise of 0.25% on the current SVR of 4.46% would add £684 approximately onto monthly repayments over two years.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.