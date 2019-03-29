You are here: Home -

London faces fastest pace of house price falls in 10 years

0
Written by:
29/03/2019
Prices across the UK are still rising, but only just, as Brexit chaos bites
London faces fastest pace of house price falls in 10 years

London was the weakest performing region in the UK over the first quarter of 2019, according to Nationwide, with prices 3.8% lower than the same period of 2018.

This represents the fastest pace of decline since 2009 and the seventh consecutive quarter in which prices have declined in the capital.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “This trend is not entirely unexpected, however, as it follows several years of sustained outperformance which left affordability more stretched.

“Policy changes that have impacted the buy-to-let market in recent years are also likely to have exerted more of a drag in London, given that the private rental sector accounts for a larger proportion of the housing stock in the capital than elsewhere in the country.”

Andrew Montlake, director of Coreco, added: “Prices in the capital may have declined at their fastest rate for a decade but after the outrageous gains of recent years and given the current chaos in Westminster it is an understandable drop.

“London is particularly sensitive to ongoing political uncertainty but it is also paying for the astronomic house price growth of five or six years ago.”

Overall UK prices rising

Acorss the rest of the UK prices are still rising, but the pace of growth is subdued, said the building society.

Annual house price growth was just 0.7% in March, with a modest 0.2% price rise during the month taking the average UK property price to £213,102.

Nationwide’s Gardner said: “Indicators of housing market activity, such as the number of property transactions and the number of mortgages approved for house purchase, have remained broadly stable in recent months, even though survey data suggests that sentiment has softened.

“Measures of consumer confidence weakened around the turn of the year and surveyors report that new buyer enquiries have continued to decline, falling to their lowest level since 2008 in February.”

National stats

England recorded its first annual price fall since 2012, with prices down 0.7% compared with quarter one of 2018, driven by declines in the South East of England.

Northern Ireland remained the strongest performing home nation in quarter one, although annual price growth softened to 3.3%, from 5.8% last quarter.

Scotland saw a slight pick up in annual price growth to 2.4%, while Wales saw a marked slowing in growth to 0.9% (from 4.0% last quarter).

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
criteria
Developers sign government-backed pledge to crack down on ‘toxic leasehold deals’

Some homeowners have been faced with huge increases in ground rent and exorbitant fees if they want to mount a...

Close