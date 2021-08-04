You are here: Home -

London Olympics led to huge local house price boost

0
Written by:
04/08/2021
One of the legacies of the 2012 London Olympics is its impact on property prices in surrounding boroughs
London Olympics led to huge local house price boost

Average house prices in the London borough of Waltham Forest have more than doubled since 2012, according to Nationwide, increasing by 106% since the London Olympics was hosted by the borough.

That’s more than double the percentage increase across the UK overall, said the building society.

In fact, all six Olympic host boroughs (Newham, Hackney, Waltham Forest, Tower Hamlets, Greenwich and Barking & Dagenham) have seen house prices rise by more than the London average over the last 11 years.

Andrew Harvey, senior economist at Nationwide, said: “With the Tokyo Olympic Games now in full swing, we’ve analysed how house prices have fared across the six host boroughs for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“The London Games saw extensive redevelopment of a brownfield sites in and around Stratford to create the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park as well as significant improvements to the transport infrastructure serving the area. Today the park is home to five permanent sports venues, including the London Stadium, London Aquatics Centre, Lee Valley VeloPark, Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre and Copper Box Arena. By 2031, it is expected that more than 55,000 people will be living in the park across five neighbourhoods.

“Over the last nine years, each of the host boroughs – Newham, Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Greenwich and Barking & Dagenham – have seen average house prices increase by more than the London average and also the UK overall.”

Top performers

The top performing area was Waltham Forest, said Nationwide, where average house prices have more than doubled since 2012. This compares with a 61% average increase in London over the same period (August 2012 to May 2021), and 49% across the UK overall.

Barking & Dagenham and Newham have also seen significantly stronger growth than the London average, with prices increasing by 86% and 81% respectively. Newham was at the centre of the 2012 Games, with Stratford seeing major redevelopment and infrastructure investment.

The former athletes’ village has been transformed into the East Village housing development. Redevelopment has continued apace in the borough, which is also set to the benefit in the future from Crossrail services.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Switch your mortgage to avoid a monthly payment hike of £200

If you roll onto your lender's standard variable rate at the end of your current deal you could see your...

Close
+ +