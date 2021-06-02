You are here: Home -

Mortgage borrowing dropped in April compared to bumper March

0
Written by:
02/06/2021
Lending dropped in April following the record March, but mortgage approvals remain strong
Mortgage borrowing dropped in April compared to bumper March

Mortgage borrowing fell significantly in April, by 72%, according to the latest Bank of England figures.

Individuals borrowed an additional £3.3bn secured on their homes, following a record £11.5 billion in March.

This was also lower than the £5.7bn monthly average borrowed in the six months to February 2021.

However, the Bank noted that this fall reflected ‘the reduction in the stamp duty tax, which was initially expected to end in March, but has now been extended to the end of June’.

Despite weaker net lending, both gross lending and repayments remain above levels seen since the start of 2020.

There were 86,900 mortgage approvals for house purchase in April, up from March (83,400) but lower than the recent peak of 103,400 in November 2020. Approvals for remortgage were broadly unchanged at 33,100.

Charlotte Nixon, mortgage expert at Quilter, said: “Mortgage borrowing cooled off considerably in April, down 72% on the previous month to £3.3bn after the rush to secure mortgage deals in March before it was expected that the stamp duty holiday would end.

“Now the tax holiday has been extended to the end of June, the stampede for property has calmed somewhat.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Nationwide launches 0.99 per cent remortgage deal

The mortgage market is hotting up with super low mortgage rates, as lenders compete for business

Close
+ +