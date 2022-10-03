You are here: Home -

Mortgage update: How high have rates risen?

03/10/2022
Mortgage rates have risen hugely since December, but also significantly in the last two weeks
If you’re a mortgage borrower, you won’t have missed the recent news about mortgage rate rises, and you might be understandably worried.

Here’s the latest information on rates, collated by data provider Defaqto.

Rates are rising across the board but it’s deals for those with a modest 10% deposit that have seen the biggest increases.

Since the Base Rate changed (less than two weeks ago), average mortgage rates on products available up to 90% of the property’s value have risen by 1.70 percentage points. This equates to £138 more a month for a £150,000 mortgage.

Defaqto also found the lowest rates available for homebuyers and remortgagors as of today (3rd October).

Homebuyer rates

For two-year fixed rate mortgages the best rates at different loan-to-value (LTV) ratios today are:

60% – 4.56%
75% – 4.61%
90% – 4.70%
95% – 4.91%

If you want a five-year fixed rate, the best available at different loan-to-value (LTV) ratios today are:

60% – 3.93%
75% – 4.08%
90% – 4.17%
95% – 4.61%

Remortgage rates

For two-year fixed rate mortgages, the best rates at different loan-to-value (LTV) ratios today are:

60% – 5.04%
75% – 4.36%
90% – 5.19%
95% – 5.43%

If you want a five-year fixed rate, the best rates at different loan-to-value (LTV) ratios today are:

60% – 4.43%
75% – 4.45%
90% – 4.58%
95% – 5.17%

Katie Brain, consumer banking expert at Defaqto, said: “The last few days have seen massive interest rate changes for fixed rate mortgages.

“At the moment five-year fixed rates have not increased as much as the two-year fixed rates, but overall, they have still increased by more than the base rate increase. Mortgages available direct through the lender continue to top the best buy tables, so it is worth contacting your bank first to see what they can offer you.”

