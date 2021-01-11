 + +
Most sought-after property features revealed

11/01/2021
Buyers are increasingly looking for properties that make it easier for them to work from home
Energy-efficiency is the most sought-after property feature for homebuyers, according to Share to Buy.

The online property portal said that, as more people work from home, buyers are searching for new builds, apartments and houses that can save them money in energy bills.

To discover what UK homebuyers are searching for, Share to Buy analysed the most common property features using Google data, revealing the most and least searched house features of 2020:

The top 10 most searched for house features were:

1. Energy efficient – 136%
2. Roof terrace – 54%
3. Double-glazing – 46%
4. Balcony – 41%
5. Garden – 38%
6. Garage – 31%
7. Carpeted – 30%
8. Pet-friendly – 26%
9. Home office space – 25%
10. Fast broadband – 19%

Searches for properties with energy-efficient setups, home office space and access to fresh air are taking centre stage, highlighting the increasing importance of combined home and work life for homebuyers.

Fast internet is also a huge consideration for buyers, as technology and remote work plays a more significant role at home than ever before.

At the other end of the spectrum, the least-searched house features included:

1. Near the train – 34%
2. Central heating – 32%
3.Parking space – 31%
4. Double garage – 17%
5. White goods included – 13%

Nick Lieb, head of operations at Share to Buy, said: “One of the biggest things to consider when buying a house is whether it has the features you need to make it your dream home.

“We’ve seen a huge shift in what people need and want this year as we spend more time at home than ever before.”

