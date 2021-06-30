You are here: Home -

Nationwide cuts 10-year fixes to 1.99 per cent

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
30/06/2021
The lender has also reduced rates across it's mortgage range on fixed and tracker rate deals
Nationwide cuts 10-year fixes to 1.99 per cent

Nationwide has made a series of rate cuts to its range, including the reduction of its 10-year fixed mortgage to 1.99 per cent.

The cuts to the long-term fixes have been made across the 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) tier for first-time buyer, home mover and remortgaging borrowers. These represent reductions of 0.35 per cent for home movers and first-time buyers and a cut of 0.15 per cent for remortgagors.

All products have a £999 fee.

The mutual’s two-year tracker mortgage at 60 per cent LTV for home movers and first-time buyers has also received a 0.25 per cent reduction to 1.39 per cent. This mortgage has a £999 fee.

Other deals have seen reductions, such as the two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV for home movers and first-time buyers which now has a rate of 1.14 per cent from 1.19 per cent. This has a fee of £1,499.

The five-year fixed equivalent for homemovers at 85 per cent LTV now has a rate of 2.49 per cent, previously 2.59 per cent. For first-time buyers, the corresponding option has been cut from 2.64 per cent to 2.54 per cent.

Two and five-year fixed remortgages with a £999 fee have also been reduced by up to 15 basis points.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “As one of the largest lenders in the UK we always keep our rates under review to ensure we can maintain our competitive position in the market.

“Whether someone is buying a new home or remortgaging their existing property we have a range of mortgages on offer to suit their needs.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Stamp Duty
Buyers saved an average £5K during Stamp Duty holiday

Buyers have saved money on the tax, although sellers have been the biggest winners

Close
+ +