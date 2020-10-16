You are here: Home -

Nearly half of buyers have potential home ‘downvalued’ after agreeing price

0
Written by:
16/10/2020
A down valuation can affect the size of mortgage you are able to get, preventing the purchase from progressing
Nearly half of buyers have potential home ‘downvalued’ after agreeing price

A large proportion of buyers (46%) have had their prospective property down valued by their chosen mortgage lender, according to Bankrate UK.

The mortgage comparison service surveyed buyers and prospective buyers across the UK to analyse how lender uncertainty is affecting the market.

The results also revealed that homes valued between £400,000 and £500,000 seen the greatest devaluations. And younger buyers are being hit hardest – 50% of buyers aged 18-34 received a down valuation, in comparison to 37% of buyers aged 45 and over.

What is a down valuation?

If you buy a home with a mortgage the lender will insist on its own valuation to confirm the property’s value.

A down valuation is where this comes in below the price agreed by the buyer and seller.

It can be a problem for the lender if the buyer doesn’t have a significant deposit because it reduces the buyer’s equity stake – which is the lender’s safety net for the property they are lending against.

A down valuation can stop the whole purchase going ahead if the buyer can’t or won’t increase their deposit and the seller won’t budge on price.

Sam, a 30-year-old software engineer from Essex, said: “In August I attempted to buy a semi-detached property in Billericay Essex for £450,000. My offer was accepted by the seller but following a survey from my mortgage lender, the property was devalued by £50,000.

“As the seller was unwilling to reduce their asking price, I subsequently lost the mortgage offer and the property, as I was unable to increase my house deposit to cover the cost of the devaluation.”

Where is this happening?

Buyers looking to purchase properties in Wales had the highest percentage of down valuations at 63%.

Next was London, where 59% of properties were deemed less valuable by lenders.

In the South West however, homes have held onto their value the most, with 74% of properties holding their value through to completion.

Almost half (44%) of homes include in Bankrate UK’s investigation were down valued between £5,000-£10,000, while a quarter of buyers said their properties were down valued between £10,000-£20,000.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
new homes
Barratt reports higher forward sales amid property market boom

There is strong customer demand for home, with Help to Buy proving particularly popular

Close