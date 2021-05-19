You are here: Home -

Official: Double-digit annual rise in UK house prices

0
Written by:
19/05/2021
Prices are soaring, but will the housing market continue its boom or will the bubble burst?
Official: Double-digit annual rise in UK house prices

The average UK house price was £256,000 in March 2021 – £24,000 higher than in March 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Property prices increased by 10.2% over the year to March 2021, the highest annual growth rate the UK has seen since August 2007.

Average prices rose to £275,000 in England, £185,000 in Wales, £167,000 in Scotland and £149,000 in Northern Ireland.

London continues to be the region with the lowest annual growth (3.7%) for the fourth consecutive month. The fastest-rising prices are in Yorkshire and the Humber, where they’re up 14% in a year.

Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “We’re back to the kind of double-figure house price rises we saw in the heady days before the financial crisis. And while lenders are far more cautious than they were back in 2007, in this kind of market, there’s still the risk buyers will lose their heads, and make a property mistake that could haunt them for years.

“For first-time buyers, this is a hideous market. Average prices are up £24,000 in a year, so saving a 10% deposit has needed £2,400 extra in savings. The stamp duty tax break for first time buyers purchasing a property worth less than £300,000 means enormous numbers of them aren’t even saving any tax to make up for it.

“In this kind of market, properties often go for well over the asking price – sometimes after a bidding war. It’s far too easy to be sucked into paying thousands of pounds more than you initially planned.”

The space race

The ONS also noted that the pandemic may have caused buyers to reassess their housing preferences.

It said that the average price of detached properties increased by 11.7% in the year to March 2021, compared to flats and maisonettes rising by just 5.0% over the same period.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Santander adds £250 cashback to its 95 per cent mortgage deals

The lender has also reduced rates on a range of its mortgage deals by up to 0.2 percentage points

Close
+ +