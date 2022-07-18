One in six plan energy-efficient home improvements

A more energy-efficient home is good for your pocket as well as for the planet

One in six (17%) adults want to make improvements to their home to boost its Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating, according to Mortgage Advice Bureau.

The broker found that nearly one in five (18%) plan to prioritise improvements that make their home more energy efficient.

For a minority (8%), this is because they’re worried about their home’s EPC rating. For over a quarter (26%), it’s because they want to make their home more energy efficient.

Over a fifth (21%) think that energy-efficient home improvements will increase the value of their property, while 23% want to cut their household bills.

The most popular reason was to create a better living environment, cited by 44% of respondents.

Most popular home improvements

Nearly one in six (16%) said they would install double or triple glazed windows.

Draught proofing was cited by 12%, while 11% plan to add better insulation.

One in 10 plan a new energy-efficient boiler and 6% want to install a heat pump.

However, the cost-of-living crisis is stopping many from making their intended home improvements. A fifth (21%) said they cannot afford to make home improvements, while 28% will compromise and focus on smaller jobs until they can afford more expensive ones.

Ben Thompson, Deputy CEO at Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “Ambitious plans from Government to reach Net Zero is motivating many to think about their carbon footprint and how they can make their homes more energy efficient.

“This is hugely encouraging, particularly when we consider that buildings are responsible for around 17% of the UK’s national emissions. Of course much work is still to be done to help make housing stock more eco-friendly, but even little steps made by individuals, such as changing a light bulb, can start to make a big difference.”