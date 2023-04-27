You are here: Home -

Pepper Money launches Right to Buy mortgages

0
Written by:
27/04/2023
The mortgages support eligible council and housing association tenants in England to buy their home with a discount
Pepper Money launches Right to Buy mortgages

Pepper Money has launched a range of specialist mortgages for customers buying a home using the Right to Buy scheme.

The mortgages will allow eligible council and housing association tenants in England to buy their home with a discount of up to £96,010 or, if living in London, up to £127,940.

As part of its commitment to help Hopeful Homeowners, Pepper Money has already launched dedicated mortgages to enable customers to buy their own home through Shared Ownership and Help to Buy, as well as a remortgage option for customers with an existing Help to Buy mortgage.

The three five-year fixed rate mortgages are available up to 75% loan to value and are fee-free, with rates starting at 8.4%.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “We have a clear purpose to deliver positive societal outcomes and promote greater financial inclusion to a more diverse range of customers. Our Affordable Home Ownership proposition plays an important role in this, and we are committed to helping even more Hopeful Homeowners to achieve their dreams with our launch into Right to Buy.

“The rising cost of living and continued increase in house prices are making it harder for those Hopeful Homeowners to take their first step onto the property ladder and Right to Buy can provide an affordable solution for those customers who have the option to take this route. Our Right to Buy mortgages provide the perfect option for customers whose circumstances mean they are not properly served by the high street because of the way in which they earn their income or their credit history.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.