 + +
You are here: Home -

Properties for sale fall 12% as lockdown ‘shakes market’

0
Written by:
29/01/2021
There are fewer new homes on the market but demand remains high, pushing up prices
Properties for sale fall 12% as lockdown ‘shakes market’

The flow of new stock on the market has been reduced by the third lockdown, falling 12% in January 2021 compared to the previous year, said Zoopla.

The property portal said that sellers have held back from putting their homes on the market as Covid surged in the early weeks of the year.

However buyer demand remains undiminished, driven by the rush to purchase a home in time to beat the stamp duty deadline on 31st March. Demand is 13% higher than this time last year.

This combination of rising demand and restricted supply is driving up house prices, which are running nationally at 4.3% year on year growth – the highest rate Zoopla has recorded since April 2017.

Where are prices rising fastest?

Wales is the fastest growing country with prices rising at 5.4% year on year.

At a city level, Liverpool has reached a 15 year high growth rate, with house prices up +6.3% on the year. Manchester is close behind with a growth rate of +6%, returning to levels of inflation last seen two years ago.

And regionally, the North West, the North East, and Yorkshire and the Humber are all recording decade high house price growth of up to 5.4%

Prices in London are +3.1% higher over the last year but this is way off the 20% annual growth rate recorded in July 2014.

Richard Donnell, research & insight director at Zoopla, said: “The strength of the market in 2020 has eroded the available number of homes for sale and this will mean continued upward pressure on house prices in the short term. The most affordable parts of the UK are recording the highest rate of price growth for 10 years up to 5.4% a year. We still expect house price growth to slow towards 1% by the end of the year.

“The rush to beat the stamp duty deadline continues and sellers who agreed to buy a home in 2020 would reasonably expect to make the stamp duty saving. Delays mean we expect up to 70,000 sales agreed in 2020 to miss the deadline meaning the case for a short extension is growing.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Halifax launches 90 per cent mortgages for home movers

The new products are targeted at homeowners with modest equity in their property

Close
+ +