Revealed: Britain’s fastest-selling housing markets

06/04/2023
Scotland is home to some of the quickest housing markets, while sellers in some coastal towns wait much longer to agree a sale
Falkirk in Stirlingshire is Britain’s quickest selling market, according to Rightmove.

The property portal found that sellers in the area find a buyer in an average of 22 days.

The second-fastest selling market is Broxburn in West Lothian, with homes finding a buyer in 23 days on average and Renfrew in Renfrewshire is third at 24 days to find a buyer.

Overall, homes are finding a buyer in an average of 55 days, up from 33 days a year ago, but still quicker than the pre pandemic average of 67 days.

It’s taking longer to find the right buyer in areas near the coast compared with a year ago, said Rightmove, while it is homes in city commuter belts that are finding a buyer more quickly.

After a sale is agreed it typically takes a further 165 until the transaction completes.

Below are the 10 quickest markets, and the number of days to agree a sale:

1. Falkirk, Stirlingshire – 22
2. Broxburn, West Lothian – 23
3. Renfrew, Renfrewshire – 24
4. Uddingston, Glasgow – 25
5. Clydebank, Dunbartonshire – 25
6. Larbert, Stirlingshire – 25
7. Clarkston, Glasgow – 26
8. Hall Green, Birmingham – 26
9. St. George, Bristol – 26
10. Walkley, Sheffield – 27

Slow markets

Four of the top five areas where homes are taking longer to find the right buyer this year compared with last year are by or within a short distance of the coast, said Rightmove. They include:

1. Ferndown, Dorset – 83
2. Bodmin, Cornwall – 92
3. Brixham, Devon – 95
4. Heysham, Lancashire – 89
5. Burntwood, Staffordshire – 72

Rightmove’s property expert Tim Bannister said: “The current market conditions will suit more measured movers, who were perhaps put off by the frenetic market conditions of this time last year, when the average time to find a buyer was near a record low.

“Despite what will feel like calmer conditions, the market is still moving more quickly than before the pandemic started. This latest data reflects current buyer behaviours, with more buyers returning to cities and within commuting distance of an office and the speed of the market easing near the coast, which had seen some of the most frantic levels of activity during the pandemic.”

