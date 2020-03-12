You are here: Home -

Revealed: The best and worst places to sell your home

12/03/2020
In one town, homes sold for 121% of the asking price, while some areas could only scrape 75%
Preston is the best place to have sold a home last year, according GetAgent.co.uk.

The estate agent comparison site found that sellers in the North West town achieved an average sold price of £214,325, 121% of the average asking price of £177,177.

Kingston Upon Hull came second, home to an average sold price of some 120.9% of the average asking price of £118,857.

Other top performers, where the average sold price was over the asking price, included Sheffield (120.4%), Southampton (119.3%), Barking and Dagenham (111.3%), Northampton (110.9%), Newham (110%), Sunderland (108.6%) and Wigan (108.3%).

Across the UK as a whole, sellers were forced to readjust their price expectations by 4%, achieving an average sold price of 96% of asking price.

Deep discounts

Copeland was the worst place to have sold in the UK, with sellers achieving just 72.7% of asking price.

Pendle (74%), Pembrokeshire (74.3%) and Burnley (75.1%) are also amongst the worst performers.

In London, the City of London sits bottom with just 78.9% of asking price achieved, along with Camden (81.9%) and Westminster (84.8%).

Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, said: “A very tough year for the UK property market was always going to bring an underachievement where sold price to asking price performance was concerned and the extent of the damage caused by an uncertain Brexit backdrop is very clear in a large number of areas.

“However, what’s perhaps more impressive is the vast number of areas that have defied wider market conditions to see sold prices climb beyond the average asking price.”

