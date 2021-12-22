Revealed: The most expensive streets to buy a home

London dominates the overall list, of course, but where are the priciest streets in your region?

The UK’s most expensive street is Tite Street in the London Borough of Chelsea and Kensington, said Halifax.

It has an eye-watering average house price of £28.9million.

Not surpisingly, the UK’s top 10 most expensive streets are all in London, with an average price tag of more than £19 million.

In second place is Phillimore Gardens, with average house prices on the prestigious street near Kensington and Holland Park at £25,188,000.

In third place is South Audley Street in Mayfair, where the avergage home will set buyers back £22,850,000.

Esther Dijkstra, mortgage director at Lloyds Bank, said: “London’s dominance of the top ten most expensive streets in the UK continues, with property prices on some of the most famous roads in the capital averaging £19 million. Homes in the South East’s most expensive streets will set you back around £5.5 million, and you’ll benefit from more rural locations all within commuting distance of the capital.

“However, much like house prices overall, homes in London have not experienced the same meteoric rise as other regions this year. Buyers with deeper pockets may be starting to look beyond the capital for their next grand home.”

The North

The top two most expensive streets are in Windermere: Old Hall Road (£2,508,000) followed by Newby Bridge Road (£1,488,000).

Seven of the top 10 most expensive streets are based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, with Montagu Avenue the most expensive in the city and third on the list. (£1,369,000).

The North West

Barrow Lane in Altrincham is the most expensive street with homes selling, on average, for £3,706,000 followed by Underwood Road in Alderley Edge (£2,925,000) and Stanhope Road in Altrincham (£2,785,000).

Theobald Road (£2,572,000), also in Altrincham, and Withinlee Road (£2,536,000) in Macclesfield, complete the top five.

Yorkshire and the Humber

The most expensive street in the region is Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate (£1,797,000), followed by Ling Lane, Leeds (£1,551,000).

Hag Farm Road in Ilkley (£1,468,000), Wetherby’s Linton Lane (£1,353,000) and Sandmoor Drive, Leeds, (£1,351,000) make up the top five most expensive streets in the region.

The West Midlands

In the West Midlands, Birmingham’s Carpenter Road (£3,088,000) takes top spot, followed by Old Warwick Road in Solihull (£2,113,000).

Beechwood Croft (£1,930,000) and Ladywood Road (£1,836,000) in Sutton Coldfield are the third and fourth most expensive streets to live in the region, followed by Solihull’s Rising Lane (£1,759,000) in fifth.

The East Midlands

The top three most expensive streets in the region can all be found in Leicester, with Benscliffe Road (£3,288,000) topping the pile, followed by Holmewood Drive (£1,940,000) and Ulverscroft Lane (£1,719,000).

East Anglia

The streets of Cambridge dominate the 10 most expensive in East Anglia. Chaucer Road is the most expensive street (£3,610,000) followed by Storeys Way (£2,585,000), Barrow Road (£2,319,000), Millington Rad (£2,317,000) and then Bentley Road (£2,104,000).

South East

The region’s most desirable addresses are in the towns of Weybridge and Leatherhead. South Ridge in Weybridge is the most expensive with an average price of £7,125,000, followed by East Road, also in Weybridge (£6,862,000). In third place is Montrose Gardens in Leatherhead at an average price of £5,862,000.

The South West

Eight of the top 10 most expensive streets in the South Weat can be found in Poole, with the top two, Pearce Avenue (£3,478,000) and Panorama Road (£3,002,000) found in the area.

Bath’s Weston Park completes the top three, with an average price of £2,796,000.

Wales

Benar Headland in Pwllheli is Wales’s most expensive street with an average price of £2,152,000.

The most expensive street in the Welsh capital of Cardiff is Llandennis Avenue, where the average house price will set buyers back £1,361,000. Llys Helyg Drive in Llandudno (£1,219,000), Cliff Parade in Penarth (£1,213,000), and Hanley Cwrt in Usk (£1,152,000) complete the top five.