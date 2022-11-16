Revealed: The most-wanted energy-efficient features of a home

The energy bills crisis and climate change are making more people aware of the benefits of an energy-efficient home

Insulation might not appear to be the most exciting must-have property feature, but buyers are increasingly put off a home that doesn’t have enough of it, according to Go.Compare.

The comparison site said that more than two-thirds (69%) of adults surveyed said they’d be deterred from purchasing a property that wasn’t properly insulated.

In a recent poll about the energy-efficient features that make your home more attractive to buyers, Go.Compare found that 72% of Brits are more likely to buy a house with a good energy-efficiency rating.

Over half (51%) admitted they would be deterred by a poor rating.

Most popular features

Energy-efficient features, including correct insulation and greener energy sources like solar panels, were found to be of interest to buyers.

The majority (59%) see solar panels as an incentivising feature, largely due to their ability to reduce energy bills, although 5% of potential buyers would be put off purchasing a property with solar panels.

There was a striking lack of knowledge when it came to heat pumps. More than a third (35%) of UK adults don’t know or are not sure what a heat pump is, although the same number said they are more likely to buy a house with a heat pump installed.

Gareth Kloet, energy expert at Go.Compare, said: “It’s great that the majority of the nation sees the benefit of home energy efficiency features such as proper insulation and solar panels. However, there’s still room for more education about newer products like heat pumps.

“If you’re thinking of making any significant changes to your house, such as installing solar panels, you should always inform your insurance provider beforehand. In the meantime, there are several simpler ways to improve your home’s energy efficiency, including using draught excluders and energy-saving light bulbs.”