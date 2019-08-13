Revealed: The Premier Rental Yield League table

Who should landlords support when it comes to rental yields?

Newly promoted Aston Villa top the table when it comes to rental yield, with their stomping ground in B6 in Birmingham outperforming all others.

Bunk – which connects landlords and tenants without the need for letting agents – has ordered the Premier League teams based on the average rental yield in the outcodes (first part of a postcode) where each Premier League stadium is located.

It found the area around Aston Villa’s stadium boasted an average yield of 6.98% on a monthly rental price of £760. Plus the average house price in the outcode is £114,111.

Title race

The rental yield title race looks to be even closer than last season’s Premier League battle between Liverpool and Manchester City.

While City edged that race by one point, Villa leads Sheffield United by just 0.01% here. Landlords in Sheffield’s S2 outcode can achieve an average 6.97% yield on a monthly rental cost of £663.

Newcastle United and Everton round out the rental yield Champions League spots in third and fourth place, though the latter’s rivals, Liverpool, will have some qualms with their fifth-place finish.

Relegation zone

SW6 in Chelsea sees a less promising average rental yield of 3.61%. West Ham’s move to the London Stadium proves disappointing in the yield table, with E20 in Stratford seeing an average yield of 3.31%.

In last place is Bournemouth, whose BH7 outcode sees just 2.91% yield on an average monthly rental cost of £871 and house prices of £358,966.

The best yields in the Premier League

1 Aston Villa, 6.98%

2 Sheffield United, 6.97%

3 Newcastle United, 6.64%

4 Everton, 6.54%

5 Liverpool, 6.54%

6 Manchester City, 6.13%

7 Southampton, 6.12%

8 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 5.68%

9 Norwich City, 5.03%

10 Manchester United, 4.74%

11 Arsenal, 3.99%

12 Leicester City 3.93%

13 Brighton & Hove Albion, 3.88%

14 Crystal Palace, 3.77%

15 Watford, 3.76%

16 Tottenham Hotspur, 3.70%

17 Burnley, 3.64%

18 Chelsea, 3.61%

19 West Ham United, 3.31%

20 Bournemouth, 2.91%

Tom Woollard, co-founder of Bunk, said: “Landlords who are looking to invest in the buy-to-let market could do worse than searching for properties in the midlands and further north, as one can see from the top half of our table.

“It’s also worth noting that every London area with a Premier League connection sits in the bottom half of the table and West Ham and Chelsea, in particular, would face ‘relegation’.

“That’s not to say that these London declines result from the presence of Premier League stadia by any means, but landlords may want to steer clear of the capital when there are properties further north that provide a better return on their investments.”