Revealed: The UK’s hottest property market

The results are in on which town has seen the greatest uplift in property sales, but can you guess where it is?

Blackpool is one of the UK’s hottest property markets, according to research by Housesimple.com.

The online estate agent said that, although average property prices in the seaside town are some of the lowest in the UK, the number of houses sold there increased by more than any other major town or city in the UK.

Blackpool saw property sales grow 17% during 2018 (Q2 vs Q1 2018)

In second place was Lancaster, where sales grew 16.6% and Durham came third (15.4%).

Completed sales across major towns in the north of England were up on average 3%, while sales fell on average 4.3% over the same period in southern towns.

Northern powerhouse

The North-South divide has been flipped on its head after over 10 years of booming house price growth and sales in the South. Seven out of 10 towns registering the biggest growth in property sales in Q2 vs Q1 2018 were in the North. Of the 10 towns that saw the biggest drop in sales over the same period, nine were in the south of England.

The following list shows the 10 UK towns and cities which saw the biggest increase in the number of properties sold in Q2 2018 vs Q1 2018:

Blackpool 17.0%

Lancaster 16.6%

Durham 15.4%

Swindon 11.8%

Hartlepool 8.9%

Leicester 8.8%

Middlesbrough 7.4%

Warrington 7.2%

Gloucester 7.2%

Newcastle 7.2%

Sam Mitchell, CEO Housesimple.com, said: “Land Registry figures show clearly that the north-south property divide has been turned on its head. Properties, particularly family homes, are still affordable in the north of England and with thriving local economies attracting workers to the region, stock is being snapped up in major cities such as Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds.”