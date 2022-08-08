You are here: Home -

Revealed: The UK’s most beautiful rural places to live

08/08/2022
One study analysed the most 'instagrammable' counties to buy a home in, and Cornwall unsurprisingly came top
Cornwall is the most beautiful place to live in the UK, according to analysis of social media by money.co.uk.

The county has 8.6m instagram posts and 580.3m TikTok views, with the area being packed with sandy beaches, as well as picture-perfect seaside villages such as St Ives, Mousehole and Padstow.

The comparison site also looked at the average house price in Cornwall, which was £300,182.

Second in the list is Devon, with 4.7 million Instagram posts and more than 370 million views on TikTok.

The average house price in Devon is £321,458.

Norfolk comes in third place, with four million Instagram posts and more than 170 million views on TikTok.

Top 10 counties

The rest of the top 10, and their average property prices are:

1. Cornwall £300,182

2. Devon £321,458

3. Norfolk £277,736

4. Dorset £348,876

5. Somerset £289,299

6. Suffolk £290,162

7. Northumberland £183,895

8. Cumbria £184,830

9. Isle of Wight £277,924

10. North Yorkshire £267,888.

Costs of rural living

The cheapest rural location to buy a home was in County Durham, in the North East at £122,818. The most expensive place is Waverley, in the South East, where average house prices are £536,336.

The average house price in rural areas currently stands at £314,500. However, back in 2017, the average cost in these same areas was just £239,842, meaning rural property prices have grown by just under a third in the past five years, said money.co.uk.

