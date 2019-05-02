Revealed: The UK’s most family-friendly city

If you are looking to buy a family home in a city with good schools, low crime rates, green space and affordable housing, read on...

Bath is the UK’s most family-friendly city for the second year in a row, according to MoneySuperMarket.

The city is the best place to raise a family because of the high number of job opportunities and schools rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Wolverhampton is the second most desirable city to live in, according to the price comparison site’s Family Living Index, moving up one place from last year, followed by Newcastle and Sunderland.

Manchester completes the top five, but drops a place from fourth last year.

Least family-friendly places

At the other end of the scale, Bristol has overtaken London to become this year’s least family friendly city, due to a 33% rise in contents theft and a decline in ‘outstanding’-rated schools.

Despite having the highest average income and level of disposable income, London continues to find itself near the bottom of the list due to high average house prices (£478,749).

Leicester, Peterborough and Edinburgh complete the bottom five.

Tom Flack, editor-in-chief at MoneySuperMarket, said: “If you’re thinking of buying a home, it’s worth looking at the bigger picture and taking things such as local amenities, job opportunities and green spaces into consideration. If you have young children, take a look at the schools and the catchment area – many people will pick the area they live in based on this alone.

“When buying a property, it’s important to sort out the family finances so you can make the most of your money – and that includes purchases such as life insurance. If you have dependents, taking out a policy would provide financial support to your family if you were to pass away, helping them to clear outstanding debts and meet living expenses.”