Revealed: the winners of the Your Mortgage Awards 2019/20

Find out which lenders came top in our comprehensive range of categories, from first-time buyer mortgages to equity release

Halifax has been crowned this year’s Best Overall Mortgage Lender at the 30th Your Mortgage Awards.

The lender took home the top prize for the 18th year running, and was given the award at a prestigious ceremony in London last week.

Widely regarded as the UK’s definitive consumer mortgage awards, the Your Mortgage Awards 2019/2020 recognised and rewarded those lenders and providers that have offered the very best products and services to mortgage borrowers over the last year.

Your Mortgage editor-in-chief, Paula John, said: “The Your Mortgage Awards 2019/2020 mark our 30th year celebrating those lenders and providers that have helped borrowers buy a home, switch their mortgage and protect their property.

“The UK mortgage is diverse, competitive and comprised of global banks, small building societies and specialist lenders operating online, over the phone and face to face.

“And providers have worked incredibly hard this year under intense political uncertainty to support borrowers up and down the country. Huge congratulations to all of them.”

The UK’s leading lenders

Congratulations to all of this year’s worthy Your Mortgage Award winners, listed below:

Best Intermediary Mortgage Lender – Precise Mortgages

Best First-Time Buyer Mortgage Lender – Santander

Best New-Build Mortgage Lender – Halifax

Best Remortgage Lender – NatWest

Best Buy-to-Let Mortgage Lender – Virgin Money

Best Buy-to-Let Portfolio Mortgage Lender – Paragon Mortgages

Best Credit Repair Mortgage Lender – Pepper Money

Best Self-Employed Mortgage Lender – Kensington

Best Large Loans Mortgage Lender – Barclays

Best Offset Mortgage Lender – Scottish Widows Bank

Best Equity Release Provider – Legal & General

Best Bridging Lender – Together

Best Second Charge Mortgage Lender – Masthaven

Best Mortgage-Related Insurance Provider – Legal & General Insurance

Best Surveyor – Legal & General Surveying Services

Best Legal Services Provider – Blacks Solicitors

Best Online Mortgage Lender – Post Office Money

Best Building Society – Nationwide

Best Bank – NatWest

Best Overall Mortgage Lender – Halifax