Revealed: the winners of the Your Mortgage Awards 2019/20

13/12/2019
Find out which lenders came top in our comprehensive range of categories, from first-time buyer mortgages to equity release
Revealed: the winners of the Your Mortgage Awards 2019/20

Halifax has been crowned this year’s Best Overall Mortgage Lender at the 30th Your Mortgage Awards.

The lender took home the top prize for the 18th year running, and was given the award at a prestigious ceremony in London last week.

Widely regarded as the UK’s definitive consumer mortgage awards, the Your Mortgage Awards 2019/2020 recognised and rewarded those lenders and providers that have offered the very best products and services to mortgage borrowers over the last year.

Your Mortgage editor-in-chief, Paula John, said: “The Your Mortgage Awards 2019/2020 mark our 30th year celebrating those lenders and providers that have helped borrowers buy a home, switch their mortgage and protect their property.

“The UK mortgage is diverse, competitive and comprised of global banks, small building societies and specialist lenders operating online, over the phone and face to face.

“And providers have worked incredibly hard this year under intense political uncertainty to support borrowers up and down the country. Huge congratulations to all of them.”

The UK’s leading lenders

Congratulations to all of this year’s worthy Your Mortgage Award winners, listed below:

Best Intermediary Mortgage Lender – Precise Mortgages
Best First-Time Buyer Mortgage Lender – Santander
Best New-Build Mortgage Lender – Halifax
Best Remortgage Lender – NatWest
Best Buy-to-Let Mortgage Lender – Virgin Money
Best Buy-to-Let Portfolio Mortgage Lender – Paragon Mortgages
Best Credit Repair Mortgage Lender – Pepper Money
Best Self-Employed Mortgage Lender – Kensington
Best Large Loans Mortgage Lender – Barclays
Best Offset Mortgage Lender – Scottish Widows Bank
Best Equity Release Provider – Legal & General
Best Bridging Lender – Together
Best Second Charge Mortgage Lender – Masthaven
Best Mortgage-Related Insurance Provider – Legal & General Insurance
Best Surveyor – Legal & General Surveying Services
Best Legal Services Provider – Blacks Solicitors
Best Online Mortgage Lender – Post Office Money
Best Building Society – Nationwide
Best Bank – NatWest
Best Overall Mortgage Lender – Halifax

