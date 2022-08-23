You are here: Home -

Sales of homes rose in July despite economic headwinds

0
Written by:
23/08/2022
The housing market remains robust, but could the cost of living crisis start to impact sales as we come to the end of summer?
Sales of homes rose in July despite economic headwinds

There were 104,470 UK residential transactions in July 2022, according to the latest figures from HM Revenue & Customs.

This is 3.2% higher than in June and a significant 36.7% higher than a year ago in July 2021.

Iain McKenzie, CEO of The Guild of Property Professionals, said: “The level of activity in the market portrays a picture of strong demand that continues in spite of elevated house price growth.

“A rush to complete in the face of climbing borrowing costs will be partly responsible for this. Buyers can sense that interest rates are only moving in one direction and the landscape for mortgage applicants could look much tighter in 12 months’ time.”

Andy Sommerville, director at Search Acumen, added: “Although the heat of the post-pandemic property rush has burnt out, we are left with a strong residual market as families grow, downsizers relocate, and employment remains buoyant. This formula has ensured the wheels of the market have kept turning at a steady pace throughout July.”

Market slowdown

Despite the robust figures, some commentators suggested that the cost of living crisis will soon start to impact the housing market.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, explained: “As the summer fades, there’s every chance that the busy property market will do so too. The market tends to fluctuate, and boom in summer, but if you look at overall trends, sales have been gradually falling since the start of the year.

“July saw almost 111,000 people get the keys to their new home, with sales only slightly below the 2022 peak in March. This is particularly impressive given that homes for sale have been so thin on the ground.

“However, an awful lot of these sales will have been agreed in March and April, before we were hit by the full impact of the cost-of-living crisis. By the time we reached the summer, the market drained of available property and buyers evaporated, as sky-high energy costs, runaway inflation, rising rates and concerns that worse could be on the way sapped confidence from the market.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.