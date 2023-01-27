You are here: Home -

Second charge lending rises 45 per cent to £1.71bn in 2022

0
Written by: Anna Sagar
27/01/2023
A second charge mortgage is separate and in addition to your existing mortgage
Second charge lending rises 45 per cent to £1.71bn in 2022

Total second charge lending for 2022 finished at £1.171bn, an increase of 45 per cent compared to 2021.

However, despite a bumper 2022, it appears that the market is slowing. According to Loans Warehouse’s latest Secured Loans Index, second charge lending in December came to £101.5m, which was the fourth consecutive month of reductions, and a £34m drop on November.

Completions for the month came to 2,150, which is 26 per cent down on the prior month.

Most loans (around 40 per cent) were for consolidation and home improvements. This was followed by solely consolidation at around 28 per cent and then home improvements at 14 per cent.

On the loan to value side, the majority of loans (84 per cent) were below 85 per cent. Around 16 per cent were above 85 per cent LTV.

Average completion times in December were pegged at 18.9 days.

The average term for a second charge loan was 16.1 years.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.