Six in 10 home condition surveys uncover previously unknown issues

Make sure you know exactly what you are buying by taking out an appropriate survey on the property.

Nine in 10 buyers said they were happy with the experience of paying for a home condition report and would do so again.

That’s according to Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS), which commissioned Pegasus Insight to conduct a survey with homeowners.

A similar number said that having an independent report gave them invaluable reassurance about the property they were looking to buy.

Spotting problems

The research also found that 60% of home condition surveys uncovered previously unknown property issues, a key factor in helping buyers to avoid unexpected costs and post purchase complications.

Only 9% of buyers received a valuation below the agreed purchase price, and just 2% decided not to proceed with their purchase after the survey.

Countrywide Surveying Services said that, rather than hindering sales, home condition surveys provide buyers with greater confidence in their investment’.

Matthew Cumber, managing director at Countrywide Surveying Services, said: “This research reinforces the immense value of home condition surveys in the homebuying journey. With 88% of buyers saying they would use a survey again and 92% finding peace of mind in the process, it’s evident that these assessments are essential for making more assured and substantiated decisions.

“Beyond identifying hidden property issues, home condition surveys provide buyers with confidence while supporting a more transparent and stable property market. Dispelling concerns about transaction delays, the data shows that home condition surveys are a tool for reassurance, not disruption.”