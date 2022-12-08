You are here: Home -

Skipton Building Society launches limited edition mortgages

08/12/2022
The new lower rate deals are available to homeowners as well as buy-to-let landlords
Skipton Building Society has launched eight new limited edition mortgages.

The six fixed rate residential products and two fixed rate buy-to-let mortgages are priced more competitively than the lender’s standard range and will only be available for a reduced amount of time.

The limited-edition products include:

  • A five-year residential fixed rate mortgage at 4.81%, up to 60% of the property’s value with a £995 fee
  • A two-year residential fixed rate mortgage at 5.05%, up to 60% of the property’s value with a £995 fee
  • A five-year fixed buy-to-let mortgage at 5.38%, up to 75% of the property’s value with a £995 fee.

Jennifer Lloyd, senior mortgage product manager, said: “I’m pleased that we’re able to continue to expand our mortgage range further, bringing more competitive residential and buy-to-let rates to the market and supporting even more people with owning their own homes.

“We expect these new limited edition mortgage products to be popular, which is why we’ve given them a limited-edition status, as they will likely be available for a limited time only.”

