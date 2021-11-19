You are here: Home -

Stamp Duty receipts up two-thirds in a year

0
Written by:
19/11/2021
The Stamp Duty holiday fuelled demand and pushed up house prices - good news for owners but not for those trying to get on the ladder
Stamp Duty receipts up two-thirds in a year

A staggering £10.2 billion was paid in stamp duty in England between April and October (the first half of the current tax year), according to HMRC figures.

That was up £4.1 billion in a year, a 67% rise, but the figures are partly skewed by the closure of the property market in 2020, followed by the surge in purchases this year in the rush to beat the stamp duty holiday deadline.

October was a record month, with stamp duty on property up 76% compared to October last year, and up 25% from October 2019.

Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “It’s difficult to compare tax years, because the government brought in a set of rules to try to make it easier to manage tax bills, and another set to get us to spend more money and buy more property.

“However, we can see the enormous impact of the stamp duty holiday. It has pushed the average house price to a record high of £270,000 – up £28,000 in a year, and driven transactions higher. This year we had the busiest ever September in the property market, as buyers rushed for the final stamp duty holiday deadline.

“In terms of stimulating the market, the move was clearly effective. However, if you’re trying to get onto the property ladder, or move up it, the impact is likely to be far less welcome. As the tax break dies away, buyers now have nothing to gain from the short-term measure, and in the process it has made the challenge of buying a home even harder.”

Inheritance tax up 20%

Inheritance tax was £3.6 billion over the same period, £0.6 billion higher than the same period a year earlier, which is a rise of 20%.

Overall tax receipts were up too, by £99.8 billion to £392.0 billion between April and October. Again, comparisons with last year’s figures are complicated by the impact of the panedemic and lockdowns in 2020.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

+